Zara’s Black Friday may be one of the most anticipated of the season. In it we can sign some of the most sought after proposals of the firm for much less money. We have gone directly to the section of bags, leather boots and coats because we know that with these three we will have created the best winter wardrobe.

Discounted Fashion Coats

Coats are one of Zara’s most powerful subjects. Inditex’s flagship firm always has the most beautiful designs, the most trendy colors and The silhouettes that we know will flood the street style. The proof is these that we have selected and that we know will fly out of the store.





Waterproof padded coat, 69.95 euros , 41.97 euros.

The padded coats and puffy they are always the most sought after, because in the cold we want practicality as well as style. That’s why in Zara there are so many discounts, very similar to this one from H&M that we already signed yesterday for less than 40 euros.

Padded coat with hood





Limited edition wool cape, 129 euros , 77.40 euros.





Wool coat with 2-in-1 padded vest, 129 euros , 77.40 euros.





Trench coat oversize with pockets, 69.95 euros , 41.97 euros.

The great novelty of winter 2022 are the patterned trench coats british, with that hunting aesthetic that we already saw in The Crown when the queen goes to the field. Proposals in earth tones like this one from Zara or a wonderful one from Amazon for 109.99 euros.

Helly Hansen W Adore Ins Rain Jacket for Women, Utility Green, Size M





Men’s coat with lapels, 109 euros , 65.40 euros.





Huntress puffy raincoat, 49.95 euros , 29.97 euros.





Red male coat with wool, 99.95 euros , 59.97 euros.

Favorite leather bags for much less

Whoever has a good bag has a treasure. That is why we have separated those who adore the insiders, timeless designs with a trendy brushstroke so that we can continue to use them as time passes. These five leather proposals are the winners.





Braided leather shoulder bag, 89.95 euros , 53.97 euros.





Die-cut leather shoulder strap, 59.95 euros , 35.97 euros.





Braided leather bag, 59.95 euros , 35.97 euros.





Padded leather shoulder strap, 79.95 euros , 47.97 euros.

A nice black bag like this is timeless and will remain the king of our outfits as the years go by. That is why we know that it could sell out quickly and we have looked for an alternative in Abbacino for 97.30 euros.

Abbacino small black leather hobo bag for women





Leather candy box, 59.95 euros , 35.97 euros.

If you think the candy boxes are the most original and different design and you want to sign it in more colors, on Cortefiel Black Friday we have found it for 118 euros one in black loaded with style.

Leather boots and ankle boots on sale at Zara

Winter season only means one thing to our head: season of fur boots. Quality designs that are now on sale at Zara thanks to Black Friday 2021, something that we are clearly going to take advantage of. Why have a joker footwear with quality fabric for less It is something that we never let escape and less if they are as beautiful as these.





Boots cowboy of skin, 79.95 euros , 45.57 euros.





Leather ankle boots with elastic and wide heel, 109 euros , 65.40 euros.





Leather ankle boots with sole trekking, 79.95 euros , 45.57 euros.

The black leather boots are the best alternative And we never have enough Especially when there is a design chelsea similar to Zara but without a heel for 56.68 euros on Amazon’s Black Friday.

Geox D PHAOLAE C Boots Woman, Black (Black C9999), 38 EU





Flat leather ankle boots, 99.95 euros , 59.97 euros.





High lace-up leather boots, 119 euros , 71.40 euros.





Leather ankle boots with wide heel, 49.95 euros , 29.97 euros.





High boots with chain and wide leather shaft, 149 euros , 89.40 euros.

The wide cane is super trend this season. Therefore, if you are looking for a proposal to wear non-stop and Zara’s is not enough, at H&M there is another with a coconut effect for 103.20 euros that is beautiful.

Wide-shank leather boots





Wedge ankle boots, 79.95 euros , 49.97 euros.





More offers?

