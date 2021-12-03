Although the big topic of the week is that Marta Ortega will succeed Pablo Isla as president of Inditex as of April 1, they are not the only news from the group. And it is that the General Court of the European Union has endorsed the resolution of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) that prevents the registration of the Zara brand in the food, catering and food retail sectors. It’s something that Amancio Ortega’s have been battling for a decade, although all is not lost … At least not in the field of juices and fresh vegetables.

It was difficult to imagine, a few years ago, that shopping carts were going to join the universe of trends, but Zara succeeded last year by launching two padded models and the madness was of such caliber that, within a few months , added new designs to the collection. They have not been the only products outside the Inditex universe, so far that have recently been added to the catalog of Inditex firms.

Not depending on clothes and accessories is the strategy with which have expanded their catalog to overcome the fall in clothing sales widespread by the pandemic: board games; Summer accessories in the form of chairs, coolers or headrests or your first collection for pets. However, food products resist him.





To understand it, we must go back to 2010, when Inditex applied to EUIPO for the registration of this insignia for products and services related to food and catering. Covers a wide range of products: dairy products, jams, oils, sauces, flours, cereal-based preparations, bread, pastries, spices, vegetables, juices, wholesale services and restaurant catering, among others.

In September of that same year, however, Flauf Italia opposed the registration of Inditex, claiming that the Spanish trademark gave rise to confusion with your products and services through the subsidiary Le Delizie Zara, mainly brand of pasta and sauces. And agencies courts agreed with him.

But the Spanish group has not been intimidated by each new refusal and has already continued trying. Thus, in 2019, EUIPO allowed them to sell fresh vegetables and fruit juices, being different from all the products and services offered by the brands of the Italian company.

Zara was not satisfied and appealed to the General Court which, in turn, has just again agreed with the EUIPO in its judgment and considers that the products protected by the Italian brands “are identical or similar to varying degrees”. The problem is the presence of the word “Zara”, since this is the most distinctive element in the brands of the Italian company. “We will have to see how this soap opera follows Montescos vs Capuletos in the corporate version.

Will we soon be drinking a Zara smoothie or buying a kilo of tomatoes in the same bag as jeans? If that’s the case, Jared He already predicted it in 2016 in an April Fools’ Day joke.

Photos | @zarahome