For Thanksgiving, Zack Snyder shared a video with his turkey and on the internet it was deduced that he announces the Final Crisis project.

As part of his Thanksgiving celebration, the director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice shared a video on his social network Vero that featured part of his dinner. However, fans of the filmmaker noted that behind the turkey featured in the clip, there is the omnibus edition of DC’s Final Crisis comic, which led internet detectives to assume that Zack Snyder is preparing a film project for this story.

Originally published in 2008, Final Crisis is a Grant Morrison story rich in narrative construction. The seven numbers of the event account for the fall of the Earth under the control of Darkseid, and the fight of the heroes to free it.

The story of Final Crisis could fit perfectly into Zack Snyder’s project for DC movies. However, what has been most relevant for network users is the way in which “internet detectives” operate. These tweets serve as a sample:

Since I do not have the Final Crisis Omnibus, can one of y’all please check out page 279 of the book and get back to me thx. pic.twitter.com/ntUZDqW5eh – Dave Dodgers 🇹🇹 (@davedodgers) November 26, 2021

Zack is teasing something. This man plays too much with little background hints with all his photos for this to not mean something. Also, it’s a damn Final Crisis omnibus on the kitchen table with Darkseid on the cover. He knew fans would notice. https://t.co/NYtq832Kla – Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) November 25, 2021

He’s literally a director, y’all really think this slow pan and adjustment halfway through the video to make sure the final crisis book is perfectly in frame is an accident? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/POosVxiilI – Mercury (@theeSNYDERVERSE) November 26, 2021

There is no reason for Zack to have the Absolute edition of Final Crisis, and the storyboard books, on a counter top when preparing dinner other than to send us all a message. The last turkey pic he posted related to the ZSJL runtime. This means something #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/lM4ehaIkRg – Kelvin Ruthven Ω #RebelMoon He / Him (@KelvinRuthven) November 26, 2021

WB IS PLANNING SOMETHING BIG FOR #DC‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ —Zack Snyder TEASING “Final Crisis”

—Jim Lee TEASING another #DCEU “#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths”Movie

—The DCEU;#Arrowverse just had a “Crisis On Infinite Earths” Crossover

– TO #Specter project for s RUMORED pic.twitter.com/y0qE32UfTk – 𝕽 𝖊 𝖛 𝖊 𝖗 𝖘 𝖊⚡️🎃 𝕲 𝖔 𝖇 𝖑 𝖎 𝖓 (@ReverseGoblin) November 26, 2021

For the ones who has no clue let me help you out 😊😏😋🙂 and maybe something is brewing behind the scenes or Zack is just reading great material 🎙👍🏾✌🏾#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/UdRvKgY7nf – Prime (@ Prime_76) November 26, 2021

🤣🤣 Zack str8 CLOWNIN with the hidden messages now lol !! This like pre-snydercut all over again https://t.co/1R1CzwoYkx – SyL ☕❄ (@sylabdul_inc) November 26, 2021

He just had to leave that copy of Final Crisis out of focus in the background, didn’t he? The think tank is never going to get any sleep ever again, lol https://t.co/Lj9NfIXnUA – TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) November 26, 2021

My thread about all these (spoilers for final crisis): In the comic batman hurts Darkseid with a Radon bullet and Darkseid hits Batman with an Omega beam and supposedly “dies” like this in Superman’s arms. But he actually didn’t die. Darkseid sent him back in time. (1/??) pic.twitter.com/0LxIzWTxbd – The Geeky Speedster (NWH Era) (@geeky_speedster) November 26, 2021

OH MY FUCKING GOD

IS THE FINAL CRISIS OMNIBUS

AND THE STORYBOARD BOOKS

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/b5WJrvBrdH – DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@dcumoviepage) November 25, 2021

Keep reading: Zack Snyder would have liked to debut these Batman villains in Justice League 2

Discover the story referred to in our online store with:

DC Essential Edition: Final Crisis

The fall of Darkseid brought the Final Crisis …

Long ago there was a war in heaven, and evil won. Now Darkseid, the tyrant despot of Apokolips, has fallen to Earth … and with him has brought Hell.

With the Anti-Life Equation under his power, Darkseid is determined to remake humanity in his likeness and destroy reality itself in the process. Can the most powerful superheroes on Earth – and in the entire Multiverse! – stop the madness? And when the Final Crisis reaches its inevitable climax, who will step forward and make the ultimate sacrifice?

Written by visionary writer GRANT MORRISON (ALL-STAR SUPERMAN) and illustrated by a selection of top artists, including JG JONES, DOUG MAHNKE and CARLOS PACHECO, this deluxe edition of FINAL CRISIS collects DC UNIVERSE # 0, FINAL CRISIS # 1-7, FINAL CRISIS: SUPERMAN BEYOND # 1-2, FINAL CRISIS: SUBMIT # 1, BATMAN # 682-683, FINAL CRISIS SKETCHBOOK # 1 and about 50 pages of bonus material.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is what Robert Pattinson looks like as Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die flying like he does