As part of his Thanksgiving celebration, the director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice shared a video on his social network Vero that featured part of his dinner. However, fans of the filmmaker noted that behind the turkey featured in the clip, there is the omnibus edition of DC’s Final Crisis comic, which led internet detectives to assume that Zack Snyder is preparing a film project for this story.

Originally published in 2008, Final Crisis is a Grant Morrison story rich in narrative construction. The seven numbers of the event account for the fall of the Earth under the control of Darkseid, and the fight of the heroes to free it.

The story of Final Crisis could fit perfectly into Zack Snyder’s project for DC movies. However, what has been most relevant for network users is the way in which “internet detectives” operate. These tweets serve as a sample:

Dc comics

The fall of Darkseid brought the Final Crisis …

Long ago there was a war in heaven, and evil won. Now Darkseid, the tyrant despot of Apokolips, has fallen to Earth … and with him has brought Hell.

With the Anti-Life Equation under his power, Darkseid is determined to remake humanity in his likeness and destroy reality itself in the process. Can the most powerful superheroes on Earth – and in the entire Multiverse! – stop the madness? And when the Final Crisis reaches its inevitable climax, who will step forward and make the ultimate sacrifice?

Written by visionary writer GRANT MORRISON (ALL-STAR SUPERMAN) and illustrated by a selection of top artists, including JG JONES, DOUG MAHNKE and CARLOS PACHECO, this deluxe edition of FINAL CRISIS collects DC UNIVERSE # 0, FINAL CRISIS # 1-7, FINAL CRISIS: SUPERMAN BEYOND # 1-2, FINAL CRISIS: SUBMIT # 1, BATMAN # 682-683, FINAL CRISIS SKETCHBOOK # 1 and about 50 pages of bonus material.

