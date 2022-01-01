The director and writer Zack Snyder Has Shared The First Look At Concept Art For His New Project with Netflix, the rejected sci-fi movie for ‘Star Wars’ titled ‘Rebel Moon’. The project rejected by Disney was one of the titles included and announced when Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry, signed a first-look deal with the platform in July 2021. Filming is expected to begin this year.

The image of ‘Rebel Moon’ is dark and atmospheric and shows a group of armed characters marching through what appear to be monoliths or statues. Each character has red lights on their clothing and the main character also wears a cape. Snyder shared the play on Vero, writing:

“Concept art for Rebel Moon … we are in full swing towards principal photography in a few months.





Snyder himself commented to The Hollywood Reporter that:

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of science fiction and a giant adventure. My hope is that this too becomes massive intellectual property and a buildable universe. I have spent the last two or three years building this universe. Every corner has to be painted. I have been making designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized. “

The lead role in ‘Rebel Moon’ will be played by actress Sofia Boutella. Inspired by the movie Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon takes place in a colony on the outskirts of the galaxy. Things are at peace, until the colony is threatened by the tyrannical ruler Balisarius. Desperate to protect themselves, the colonists send a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to nearby planets so she can recruit warriors to aid in the fight against Balisarius.