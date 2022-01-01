The director and writer Zack Snyder Has Shared The First Look At Concept Art For His New Project with Netflix, the rejected sci-fi movie for ‘Star Wars’ titled ‘Rebel Moon’. The project rejected by Disney was one of the titles included and announced when Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry, signed a first-look deal with the platform in July 2021. Filming is expected to begin this year.

The image of ‘Rebel Moon’ is dark and atmospheric and shows a group of armed characters marching through what appear to be monoliths or statues. Each character has red lights on their clothing and the main character also wears a cape. Snyder shared the play on Vero, writing:

“Concept art for Rebel Moon … we are in full swing towards principal photography in a few months.


Snyder himself commented to The Hollywood Reporter that:

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of science fiction and a giant adventure. My hope is that this too becomes massive intellectual property and a buildable universe. I have spent the last two or three years building this universe. Every corner has to be painted. I have been making designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized. “

All the movies and series that Zack Snyder has underway for Netflix

The lead role in ‘Rebel Moon’ will be played by actress Sofia Boutella. Inspired by the movie Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon takes place in a colony on the outskirts of the galaxy. Things are at peace, until the colony is threatened by the tyrannical ruler Balisarius. Desperate to protect themselves, the colonists send a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to nearby planets so she can recruit warriors to aid in the fight against Balisarius.

Read:  Peacemaker releases its first trailer