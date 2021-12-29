Zack Snyder shares an unpublished image of the Batmobile

Through his social networks, the filmmaker Zack Snyder shared an unpublished image of the Batmobile that was not used in the promotion of the film Batman v Superman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters five years ago, but unpublished images of the film directed by Zack Snyder continue to emerge on social networks, who shared a new postcard of the Batmobile.

It may interest you: The unpublished photo of the Batmobile in Batman v Superman

In his profile on the Vero social network, Zack Snyder shared a new image of the Batmobile, which had not been released when the new version of the vehicle was presented in the tape that brought together the two DC Comics icons.

“I found this on my phone when I was looking for the Batmobile for Christmas, ”wrote Snyder in a message accompanying the image.”.

Previously, the filmmaker shared an image of the Batmobile at the north pole where the northern lights can be seen.

The first appearance of the Batmobile in the comics occurred in the pages of Detective Comics # 27, in the debut of Batman, where its appearance is that of an ordinary car, without the technological accessories that appeared over the years. .

For the 2016 Batman V Superman movie, Patrick Tatopoulos was commissioned to design this version of the Batmobile, which has a 550-horsepower engine, and featured weapons up front.

For Justice League the Batmobile had a redesign, where frontal and lateral weaponry was added, as well as a .50 caliber rifle.

Do not miss: Holy infractions! Russian authorities seize the Batmobile

Source: Vero

Get hold of the best Batman stories at SMASH Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Batman, a numbered luxury box that, in addition to your name, in addition to four fundamental pieces in the history of the Bat Man:

All-Star Batman and Robin The Boy Wonder

Batman / Flash: The Button

Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman

Batman & Catwoman: The Wedding Album

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you want to give this collector’s item, that every good fan of the Dark Knight must have.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is how Robert Pattinson looks like Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die by flying like he does