Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has become one of the most watched movies in the history of the Netflix platform.

As he finished his version of League of Justice, director Zack snyder found time to make the movie Army of the dead and it turned out to be a tremendous success. In fact, they intend to expand the saga with a continuation, spin-offs and animated series.

Now they will release Army of Thieves, which is set before the events of Army of the dead and focuses on the German safe thief Ludwig dieter interpreted by Matthias Schweighöfer. He leads a group of would-be thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

In the presentation of that movie Army of Thieves, from which Zack snyder works as a producer, revealed that he never contemplated going this far with Army of the dead.

“We have been talking to Netflix about the success so far and we all laugh. To me, honestly, I thought: Ah, this is going to be a fun genre game. I also had the feeling that we could do it well and that people would enjoy it. And above all that it would be a great service. But what it has become has been very exciting for us because we also love this world and watching it grow is a lot of fun. “

What is this Cinematic Universe about?

In the movie Army of the Dead of Zack snyder show us how some soldiers transport a “to be” that biting people turns them into zombies. He arrives in Las Vegas and unleashes mayhem. The United States Government intends to drop a bomb on the city and end it all. But the apocalypse cannot be contained and the whole world is in danger.

Army of the dead of Zack snyder is now available in Netflix Y Army of Thieves it will arrive sometime in 2021 on the streaming platform.