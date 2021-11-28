The director of Snyder cut shared a video on Thanksgiving that shows a nod to what could be the next project of DC and many fans began to speculate the return of Snyder to the comics cinema. Find out more in this note!

Earlier this year, the director, producer and screenwriter Zack snyder released his version of The Justice League, or better known as Snyder cut. This film was highly demanded by fans to be published, since they had not been satisfied with the one that was released in theaters, abandoned by force majeure by Zack and completed by Joss Whedon. Now, the followers of Snyder It seems they want to see more projects from DC made by him and they do not stop looking for clues, winks or references in everything he publishes.

At Thanksgiving, the director of the Iron Man published a video in Vero, where he showed the typical turkey that is usually eaten on that holiday, but in the background the fans were able to observe what seemed to be a comic of Final Crisis, one of the great comic book stories of DC. This generated much excitement and speculation about the return of Zack snyder to the world of DC and your next project.

Final Crisis It is one of the great crossovers of DC, was published in 2008 and written by Grant Morrison. The plot revolves around the super villain’s plan Darkseid to destroy the existing reality and also includes the corruption of various characters from the universe DC. The plot planned for Justice League 2 would have had several similarities to this comic: Superman would fall under the dominion of the Anti-Life Equation from Darkseid, while the remaining members of the League would try to stop him.

On Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder incorporated what could be a reference to this great conflict, since at one point Flash the future warns that an imminent danger is coming, a situation that also happens in the comics.

While the appearance of a comic in a video does not mean or confirm anything in particular, the followers of Snyder they were very convinced that it was a clue. Some were referring to the fact that, being a director, it could not be a coincidence or an accident that in the video just appears the book of Final Crisis and that it is perfectly framed.

In addition, they remarked that last week Clay staub, who participated in the production of The Justice League and in Batman v superman, had posted on his Twitter a drawing of Darkseid and Desaad Accompanied by #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague. Although the artist clarified that the illustration was made while watching the Syder Cut, fans do not think it is a coincidence since the dates of both posts are close. In the responses to both this tweet and Vero’s video, you can see many comments that demand the return of Snyder next to the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

As for the director’s confirmed projects, there is nothing to DC, but it is in production of the science fiction film Rebel moon and the franchise of Army of The Dead, both for Netflix.

Regarding productions of DC, remember that in March of next year it will be released The batman, directed by Matt reeves, in July it would arrive Black adam, in November The Flash: Flashpoint and to close 2022, Aquaman 2. So even though Snyder do not confirm a second movie of The Justice League, let’s keep in mind that there is a lot DC to entertain us.

Share it with whoever you want