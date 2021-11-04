Zack Snyder continues his collaboration with Netflix with the production of a new science fiction project starring Sofia Boutella and entitled ‘Rebel Moon’, an idea that the filmmaker had years ago for a film set in the Star Wars Universe.

On a very distant moon

Based on an original idea by Zack Snyder and Kurt Johnstad (‘300’, ‘Atomic’), and co-written with Shay Hatten (‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, ‘Army of the Dead’), ‘Rebel Moon’ takes place in a peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy. When a tyrannical governor named Balisarius threatens the peace of the inhabitants with his army, the colony sends a young woman with a troubled past to seek help from neighboring planets.

After several months looking for its main actress, Sofia Boutella has finally been selected to star in the film. Known for her role as Samuel Jackson’s sidekick in Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” she continued her momentum with Alex Kurtzman’s spotty “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis.

Following the success of his first partnership with Netflix through the playful ‘Army of the Dead’, whose prequel is already on the platform, Zack Snyder is ready to return to capture in images your ambitious imagination fantastic once freed from the bonds of the DC Universe.