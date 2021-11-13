Since the pronouncement of the name change suffered by Facebook now Meta, the world, the trends, the talk in general have turned to this new model that offers or promises to offer almost infinite possibilities, although the term was heard for the first time within the science fiction novel Snow Crash, which was written by Neal Stephenson in 1992, is now strongly taken up by Mark Zuckerberger, which he defines as “digital universe” in which users will be able to connect and interact within a virtual environment, Aiming to emulate physical reality, from this announcement that has transformed reality and the way the world will behave from now on, various moments have emerged that have positioned the metaverse and Meta, not only because of its technological importance, but also because of its way to present itself to the world, that is why Iceland has decided to parody the official presentation of the Metaverse and instead in the very clear style of Zuckerberger encourage the t urism within the European country.

The parody

Through a video posted on official social networks of @Inspired by Iceland In Meta (formerly Facebook) a parody of what was the pronouncement of Mark Zuquenberger’s metaverse was made, with the intention of promoting his Icelandverse or Icelandverse, this as a result of a campaign that aims to boost the Icelandic tourist market.

Inspired by Iceland which is the tourism organization of the European country, within the video that lasts just under 3 minutes shows a character who parodies Zukenberger which is named Zak Mossbergsson, this parody makes irony, from the name, the physical appearance, even in the way he performs when speaking and expressing himself when promoting tourism.

During the video an ironic and comedy tone is maintained, where the tourist sites and attractions are highlighted, where it is shown from mountainous landscapes, flora and fauna to the natural phenomenon of the Northern Lights, including geysers and waterfalls that presume to be the largest in the world which are submerged.

Faced with such a situation, Mark Zuckerberg reacted to the parody made in Iceland, the manager of Facebook now Meta, left a comment on the social network where the campaign was announced, where he assured that he will soon have to visit the place and incidentally congratulate Zack Mossberg for wearing sunscreen. The Meta CEO’s response suggests that the situation was taken with humor and irony.

Iceland is not the only one that has joined the new trends of the metaverse, although it is the first to do so in an ironic way; However, since the digital universe was unveiled, different brands have already announced their immersion into the metaverse such as Disney, which announced an expansion from its Disney + platform, another company was Microsoft, announcing that Xbox would enter the digital world with new creations and consecrated titles, in the same way, the technology has begun to develop to bring workrooms such as Teams to an environment purely immersed in augmented reality.

