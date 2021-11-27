Zachary Levi confessed everything. The actor, before reaching the leading role in Shazam, was very close to being a star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zachary levi He was not the most famous actor in the world or the most famous name in Hollywood. However, for some years, with the rise of superhero cinema, his career was destined to change as it was. In 2019 the interpreter gave life to Shazam, the famous hero of DC, but some curious events surrounded that fact.

It was recently known, through the same artist, that his rise to stardom could be linked to Marvel Cinematic Universe just before leaving to work for the competition. While he played the friend of Thor, Fandral, on A dark world and Ragnarok, the franchise considered him for an even more relevant role.

It was nothing more and nothing less than Star-lord, role currently occupying Chris pratt. However, not having obtained it was what made him rise to fame with Billy batson and he explained how it all happened.

“James [Gunn] and I knew each other, we were friends, we had game nights at each other’s houses, we had many friends in common. And then he asked me to come in and read for Star-Lord, and I did, and then that led me to the next step, and then all of a sudden I was testing the camera. I wanted that role so much, so much, so much, so much. It all came down to me, another guy, and Chris Pratt, but Chris was always his favorite, but he was hesitant to accept it, which is understandable, I mean it’s a great franchise, it’s Marvel, it works, right? It does not work? Is this what the whole world is going to know me for the rest of my life? All those things that go through your head”, He confessed.

Thus, the story continued saying: “but eventually, and I think smartly, he decided to take the job and thus it didn’t go my way or anyone else’s, but I was hoping I’d made a good impression on James when he was auditioning for Shazam, and his very dear friend, manager and sometimes production partner, Peter safran, call James because that’s how our industry works …

Luckily I was in good standing with James, I try to be in good standing with as many people as I can be and try to be a decent person, and I think between that and how well James thought I did on the test of Star-Lord said, “Yeah man, you really should give Zach a shot at this. I really think it could be great. ” Was that what sent everything for me? I don’t know, but I’m sure it was part of that conversation, absolutely. I am indebted to James because he would believe in me enough to remember that and pass on that information”, He concluded.

Now, the actor will return to DCEU on Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods which will premiere on June 2, 2023.

