Zacatecas does not register deaths from COVID-19 in the last day

Monday, December 13, 2021
According to the latest official data, in Zacatecas the number of people infected by coronavirus has grown a 0.01% after confirming six new cases to this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 42,338 people.
Of all confirmed cases, currently 38,916 they are active this Monday. In addition, there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the region in the last day, so it continues with 3,422 deceased since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the latest data, currently in Mexico there are 1,351,117 active cases of COVID-19 after confirmation 855 new positives this Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 3,918,216, with 2,270,427 recovered Y 296,672 deaths.
Most affected places in the country
The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the coronavirus crisis are:
