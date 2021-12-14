Zacatecas does not register deaths from COVID-19 in the last day

Narrative | Monday, December 13, 2021

According to the latest official data, in Zacatecas the number of people infected by coronavirus has grown a 0.01% after confirming six new cases to this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 42,338 people.

Of all confirmed cases, currently 38,916 they are active this Monday. In addition, there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the region in the last day, so it continues with 3,422 deceased since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Mexico: 52 more deaths in the last day, 296,672 in total

According to the latest data, currently in Mexico there are 1,351,117 active cases of COVID-19 after confirmation 855 new positives this Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 3,918,216, with 2,270,427 recovered Y 296,672 deaths.

Most affected places in the country

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the coronavirus crisis are:

Mexico City, with 989,007 infections (+193 new confirmed cases) and 40,224 deceased people, the region with the most affected at this time.

Mexico state, with 380,473 infections (+113 new cases) and 44,504 dead.

New Lion, with 207,979 contagions (+21 new positives) and 13,659 Dead people.