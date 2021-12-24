Yves Matton has done a great job at the helm of the FIA ​​Rally Commission for the last four years. Responsible for this department since January 2018, the Belgian was a personal bet of President Jean Todt to give a new impetus to the specialty, with the WRC as the maximum exponent. During their tenure, World Rally Cars achieved excellence and the new ‘Rally1’ regulation has been created that will bring hybrid technology to the World Cup. The FIA ​​rally pyramidBoth technically and sportingly, they are also part of Matton’s legacy. But nevertheless, the arrival of Mohammed Ben Sulayem to the presidency of the FIA ​​has precipitated the departure of Yves Matton, tempted in turn by a return to the WRC caravan.

Almost in parallel to the change of command experienced in the FIA, Andrea Adamo has made the decision to leave the leadership of Hyundai Motorsport, leaving both the brand’s project in the WRC and its successful ‘Customer Racing’ program orphans. Two circumstances that seem to go hand in hand, since more and more information places Yves Matton at the helm of Hyundai as a substitute for Andrea Adamo. The Belgian does not lack experience after being a benchmark and project manager for Citroën Racing in the WRC during the most successful years of the French firm in the World Rally Championship. In addition, he also treasures valuable background at the helm of MY Racing, his own first-rate competition team.

Yves Matton steps down as FIA Rally Director Read news

Although at first Dani Sordo and Petter Solberg sounded strongly to take command of Hyundai Motorsport, the figure of Yves Matton has emerged due to his experience and career. In fact, different sources assure that Yves Matton already has a Hyundai offer on the table and negotiations are progressing at a good pace so that the Belgian is responsible for the team in the debut season of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 hybrid. So much so that Yves Matton has already visited Hyundai’s facilities in Alzenau, so the signature of the bond that will unite both parties can arrive in a matter of days. Meanwhile, the future of Andrea Adamo remains unknown, not least because his departure from Hyundai has been surrounded by great secrecy.