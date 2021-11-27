Yvan Muller has conquered the pole of the WTCR in Sochi at the controls of his Lynk & Co 03 TCR after dominating a qualifying session on wet asphalt. The best time in Q1 and his pole in Q3 allow Muller to add 10 points that put him in the bid for the runner-up and even the title if Yann Ehrlacher has problems. The current leader will start fifth after wrongly choosing his starting position while the rain was increasing in a Q3 that finally turned against him. Between the rain, Mikel Azcona has been second.

The last qualifying session of the year for the WTCR began in the rain. Yvan Muller, on wet tires, set the best time with a 2: 31.111, record that served him to beat Mikel Azcona by more than three tenths. Santiago Urrutia and Rob Huff scored third and fourth positions, while behind some riders were betting on riding slicks and quickly returned to the pits to bet on the rain covers. Frédéric Vervisch and Néstor Girolami managed to save the ballot after making a mistake in mounting tires in the last bars, not Thed Björk or Gabriele Tarquini.

Mikel Azcona confirmed the good feelings of free practice with a Q3 in which he was second.

Yann Ehrlacher, champion and leader of the WTCR, was proud in Q2 and set the best time in a complex session because of the changing rain. The Frenchman scored a 2: 30.674 that was worth him to beat Nathanaël Berthon by 169 thousandths. Argentine Néstor Girolami took third position, while Yvan Muller emerged from the rain to sneak in fourth place ahead of Mikel Azcona. The final push from the Frenchman left Esteban Guerrieri out of Q3, since the Argentine had stayed one thousandth of Mikel Azcona. Behind, Gilles Magnus took the tenth place, achieving the pole of the race with an inverted grid.

The decisive Q3 started with Yann Ehrlacher jumping first on the track due to the possible increase in rain that did not occur. The Frenchman set a time of 2: 31.887 which was a mere anecdote because the pilots who came out later found better track conditions. Nathanaël Berthon overtook the WTCR champion. With everything, Yvan Muller broke the ‘deck’ after signing a 2: 29.624 that neither Mikel Azcona nor Néstor Girolami could match. The Spanish stayed with the second place after yielding 348 thousandths with the poleman, while the Argentine was third, with Berthon fourth and Ehrlacher fifth.

Results Classification of the WTCR 2021 at the Sochi Circuit

