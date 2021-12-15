Yuridia spoke about the artists she would like to work with and mentioned Lalo Mora, who caused controversy on social media for improperly touching his fans (Photo: Instagram / @ yuritaflowers)

Despite the bad reputation that has been created Lalo Mora for improperly touching or kissing his fans, Yuridia confessed that to her would like to work with the singer, even if she does fear being harassed.

This week Yuridia was invited to get on At the wheel with the Golden scorpion and revealed how he went through The academy, but he also talked about his future plans and the artists he would like to collaborate with one day.

Among the people with whom in the future would like to sing a duet is Lalo Mora, who has been charged in recent months for kissing fans who come up to you after concerts, or also by touching them improperly and without their consent after taking a photo with them.

Yuridia, accompanied by the “Golden Scorpion” confessed some of her musical plans for the future and how it has been working with other artists (Photo: Instagram / @ yuritaflowers)

Since the interpreter of I already forgot you He would keep in mind the videos that circulated on social networks about the singer’s acts of harassment, he said that at the same time he is afraid of being another victim.

“I would like to do something with Lalo Mora, but I’m already scared“, Said the singer, to which Alex Montiel asked why, and she replied:” Because I’m going to get a chichi, And that not fatherYuridia said.

And it is that just last November a new video where Mora was making touching one of his fans It was circulated again in the media, however, it would have been one of the last images of this type that emerged, because in a later concert the same singer assured that he could not approach his admirers.

The first images where the singer was seen kissing and touching his fans began the controversy for his behavior (Photo: Screenshot)

“Eyes yes, little hands, no“Said the interpreter of The king of a thousand crowns to the young women who approached him looking for a photo with him.

Yuridia also stressed that she would like to work with the Spanish singer Pablo Alboran, because he not only likes his voice, but the compositions he has made.

Other artists with whom you think it would be a good idea to collaborate, is with Panteon RococoHe even sent a message to the vocalist: “It would be very cabr * n, right? Doctor Shenka, call me, baby ”, said the interpreter of I already forgot you.

Of the singers with whom he has already worked and is very happy with the experience he had with them, he is Eden Muñoz. With the vocalist of 50 caliber He made his next album in Sinaloa, which will be of regional Mexican music, he mentioned.

Yuridia revealed that during her stay at “La Academia” she had to hide her true nature for fear of not being accepted (Photo: Azteca Uno / La Academia)

The Golden scorpion then he remembered that at some point Eduin caz He began to talk with her about a possible collaboration, for which his whole family felt very excited, however, they have not managed to meet and start their duet, but Yuridia does not give up the idea that one day they will sing together.

On the other hand, the singer also recalled some of her bad experiences within The academy, the reality that saw her rise to fame.

As Yuridia recalled, when she began her artistic career on television, it was important for her to give an image to the public, because she thought that if she revealed her true way of being, it might not be to the liking of people.

“When I started, hid who he wasBecause I’m from the neighborhood, I’m foul-mouthed, I’m marijuana … No, ”he joked. Although he did confess that this part of his career was difficult at first because he felt like he had a double life and had to hide a lot from it. “Every time I sat down to give an interview, I felt like I should hide a million things“, He said.

