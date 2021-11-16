The Mayan Villages

In the area of ​​haciendas and cenotes of Yucatan, the Camino del Mayab will be carried out, a project that will promote a network of more than 100 kilometers of old roads that can be traveled by hikers and cyclists. It will pass through more than 30 tourist attractions, with the Hacienda Mucuyché as a starting point, owned by Grupo Xcaret.

Ulyses Huesca, general director of Camino del Mayab, explained that this project was discussed at the Tourism Fair (Fitur) held in Spain in its 2019 edition, and that the tourist project of the Camino de Santiago Compostela, in Galicia.

“The intention is that this type of project not only be improved with infrastructure and development, but also spread to other regions of Yucatan, since it is a project that goes hand in hand with that of Aldeas Mayas,” added Fridman Hirsch.

In addition to this, the authorities report 45 projects in the Mundo Maya Capital region (which includes Valladolid and Chichén Itzá), where the authorities affirm that there are 45 projects with an investment of 6,879 million pesos, which will generate 8,300 direct and indirect jobs, between hoteliers and a new Turibús of the company ADO, among others.

Although investments have arrived, businessmen still see a space for recovery in the commercial and tourist area, considers Iván Rodríguez Gasque, president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida.

“In terms of salary, bonus schemes, commissions, we need to take more important steps, but we are already in that process,” he tells Expansion. “The foundations are laid, such as the expansion of the International Congress Center and hotel capacity, which has been increasing.”

According to the latest balance of the Tourist Tianguis, which will take place from today until Friday, November 19, there are 1,504 registered buyers of 954 international companies, from 42 countries, a number higher than that registered before the pandemic.

Exhibitors in Mexico come from all states, and are represented by 936 companies served with 40,048 service providers, with 56,543 pre-established appointments, according to data from the Sectur.