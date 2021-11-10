Through a tweet, Netflix announced that the adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho will arrive on its platform in December 2023. We tell you the details In this note!

While the announcement of a live-action adaptation of Yuyu Hakusho arrived a year ago, this time, the Twitter account of Netflix Geeked reported that the series would arrive on the platform in December 2023.

It’s been a while since Netflix seeks to bring anime to live-action series or movies. Such is the case of the classic Cowboy bebop, which will be added to the catalog on November 19. If you want to know more about it, we will tell you everything in this note.

Welcome to the spirit world. Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, YU YU HAKUSHO – the live action series – arrives December 2023! pic.twitter.com/Wyu4RNiXo1 – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

As for this project, there is still very little information about it. We only know that Katzutaka Sakamoto, Netflix’s director of content acquisition, will serve as executive producer on the series. Secondly, Akira morii will be the producer.

For its part, Yu Yu Hakusho is a manga by Yoshihiro Togashi (creator of shonen Hunter x hunter) that was published in the Shonen jump in the 90s. Additionally, it was adapted into an anime series and featured two movies and two OVAs.

The manga tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a troubled young man who lost his life in a car accident after trying to help a child. As he died by an altruistic act, from the Spirit World they offer him the possibility of reviving, but first, he must perform a series of tasks to recover his body. In this way, he becomes a detective from the Spirit World.

All you have to do is wait until you have something new about the project, be it information about the cast, the music or the direction. Of course, we can take the opportunity to rewatch the animated series or see it for the first time on Netflix.

