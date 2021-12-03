In October, Youtubers Life 2 went on sale in digital format and will soon also be distributed in all stores with a physical edition which will become available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will be from first quarter of 2022 when it will be released on the indicated consoles.

So there will be more ways to acquire this title with which we will aspire to become the best youtuber in the world. This will allow us to collaborate with PewDiePie, Rubius, WillyRex, Vegetta77 and many more with whom we can have adventures and obtain rewards that serve to enhance our YouTube channel.

So we can record, edit and post videos to earn subscriptions and money based on the views that are obtained. This will require keeping an eye on trends to create viral content and eventually getting used to living the life of a superstar, which entails becoming familiar with fame, fortune, and fans.

All this while we explore the city of NewTube City, with different places to visit and where we will have to discover what’s trending to create more amazing content, in addition to being able to personalize our room with countless different items or even the appearance of our character to give it a more special touch.