YouTuber shares iconic home footage from original Xbox launch

As part of the celebration for the incredible 20 years that the Xbox brand has been in the lives of many players, a youtuber wanted to join this celebration, publishing again a video featuring iconic home footage from the original Xbox launch. The video contains nostalgic and valuable material for the time, adding more than 270 thousand visits.

Through his channel, the youtuber MyRetroLife has shared again the iconic images recorded by himself and his father on the original launch of the Xbox. It should be noted that, although This video was published last year in celebration of the launch of the new Microsoft consoles, now he has promoted it again for the event of the 20 years.

In the nostalgic and treasured video of the launch logs, you can see how MyRetroLife receives its first original Xbox console, with the first power-up and launch of a game, specifically, Dead or Alive 3. In addition, you can see images of the later records a few years later with the Xbox 360, where he did something very similar.

A beautiful and treasured video that contains meaningful images for every gamer who had the opportunity to witness one of the most epic events in memory of the presentation of a console, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accompanying Bill Gates. A video that means a nice gesture and memory for Xbox, whose passage of time has meant the change of many edges in the industry.

