Social networks are the favorites of people to entertain themselves and learn new things. With the appearance of these digital platforms, the well-known influencers or youtuber also arrived, who are the main consumers of these networks to generate attractive content for their followers.

According to data from Statista, this 2021 the leader of social networks was Facebook, becoming the first social network to exceed one billion registered accounts and currently has more than 2.89 billion monthly active users.

Likewise, the statistics platform ensures that currently, the company also has four of the largest social networks, all with more than one billion active monthly users each: Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. In the third quarter of 2021, Facebook reported more than 3.58 billion users of monthly family staples.

But not only Mark Zuckerberg’s social network was the most popular this year, YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter also generated many users and digital communities.

YouTuber reveals secret of the new Real Madrid stadium

Such is the case of the Spanish YouTuber, Javier Caireta, who used his account on Youtube to reveal a secret of the new soccer stadium of the Real Madrid team.

Let us remember that at the beginning of 2020, Real Madrid launched a plan for spare parts at the Santiago Bernabéu that aim to modernize the stadium, both inside and out, and expand capacity.

The youtuber surprised his followers by publishing a video in which you can see the VIP restaurant that will be installed in one of the stands of the Merengue team stadium.

Also in the recording you can see that it will be located in the upper part of the stadium, on one of the sides, and will have a full view of the playing field.

“This allows us to get an idea of ​​the barbarity of what this is going to be,” says youtuber Caireta excitedly.



After filtering the video, you can also see a virtual tour of the room that will be located above the fourth amphitheater and that will also have seats to watch the games. As well as generating several comments among his followers.

“As always great job Javier. Spectacular!!! It is mind-boggling. I imagine the stadium full. I wonder if they have done any study of what the acoustic aspect will be like. It will be impressive! ”, Says one of the comments on the YouTube video.

To date, the new design of the Santiago Bernabéu has been a mystery to its fans and the rest of the world. Despite the fact that models and virtual tours have been shown from the outset that show how the Bernabéu will look like in a short time, there are some common spaces whose future functions are unknown.

The Spanish team estimates that the works will be completed around the end of 2022 and the opening date will be December 14, coinciding with the day of the 75th anniversary of the inauguration of the Santiago Bernabéu.

