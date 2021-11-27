A YouTuber has offered an award of $ 10,000 to the person who can create a mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild add multiplayer mode to the hit Nintendo title. TLoZ: BotW is one of the most popular games on Nintendo Switch, but adventurers have to roam Hyrule alone, so there are no multiplayer options available natively in the game.

TLoZ: Breath of the Wild is recognized not only as one of the most successful games on the hybrid console, but also as one of the strongest installments within the Zelda franchise. The game takes players on an open-world adventure to save the world from Ganon, and the freedom of play, various attack options, and extensive map help make it one of the most iconic single-player games on the planet. current generation of consoles. Creative gamers have been able to put the game’s capabilities to the test through exploits and glitches, as well as Breath of the Wild mods, which can transform gameplay in different ways.

It is for this reason that Twitch YouTuber and Streamer PointCrow has offered a $ 10,000 reward to anyone who creates a multiplayer mod for TLoZ: Breath of the Wild, hoping to save Hyrule in the company of friends.. In a Google document that explains the rules and requirements, PointCrow explains that, although it has dabbled in mods, seen on PointCrow’s YouTube channel, what it really wants to see is the ability to play BotW with at least one other friend. Outlining the rules of your reward, PointCrow writes that the money will go to the person or team that creates the mod, and that “must be finished at least two months prior to the Breath of the Wild sequel release date“.

The offer has been met with some backlash on social media, with many users criticizing the request by underestimating the amount of work that would be required for a successful multiplayer mode. Breath of the Wild It is not an easy game to modify, especially since it is a Nintendo Switch title rather than a PC game, and giving the game a multiplayer element would require a lot of work. Given that Breath of the Wild 2 will be released in 2022, there is also a fairly short deadline for such a task, and while an exact release date for the sequel has not been announced, anyone looking to create a multiplayer mod will likely only have a year to spare. do it.

Despite the challenge of adding a multiplayer mode to Breath of the Wild, many are likely to try it in hopes of winning the cash prize. And is that several Breath of the Wild mods have already added a large number of changes to the gameplay, and although a multiplayer mod may seem impossible, there is still the possibility of achieving such a feat. Whether it will happen before the release of Breath of the Wild 2 remains to be seen, but such a reward may be the right incentive for someone to finally make this game a multiplayer title.