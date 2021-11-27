YouTuber offers $ 10 thousand USD to whoever created BOTW online mod

Since its launch in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received a ton of mods, but at least to date none of them have added multiplayer features to the acclaimed title of the Nintendo Switch. That could change shortly, since a YouTuber He is willing to pay up to $ 10,000 for the modder who manages to add an online mode.

‘PointCrow‘ a YouTuber, streamer and modder, is offering $ 10,000 to anyone who can create a mod that adds multiplayer functions to BOTW. In fact, this individual even produced a document detailing exactly what this mod must have to collect the reward.

I’M PUTTING A $ 10,000 BOUNTY ON THE CREATION OF A BREATH OF THE WILD MULTIPLAYER MOD terms & conditions read here: https://t.co/oOfIbZQQTa #breathofthewild #botw #Zelda pic.twitter.com/e287bFE740 – eric (@PointCrow) November 10, 2021

Some of the requirements indicate that said mod must be completely free with up to four players and each with their own inventory. Players should not be limited in terms of movement within the map and the game does not need to be started from the beginning. It also requires FPS to be kept at a minimum of 28 at all times and should not necessarily run at Switch.

Editor’s note: Knowing the community of modders, there is a huge possibility that one of them will eventually manage to create the mod that this YouTuber is looking for. Sure it will not be an easy experience, but with so much money involved, one or the other will surely make an effort.

