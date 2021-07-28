A famous youtuber made a deepfake version of the end ofand the result was so spectacular that, we tell you the details.

Before continuing, Spoiler Alert! you should know that although the video is a deepfake version it uses scenes from the end of The Mandalorin 2, so if you have not seen it, you may prefer to abstain from watching the video, finish the second season and return to see the work that earned him a job in Lucasfilm to the creator.

Deepfakes are fascinating and very controversial when done from the “dark side”, but in this case it is a particularly good video to the degree that it gave its creator a great job.

It turns out that the famous youtuber Shamok created a deepfake of Skywalker using the same scenes from the final chapter of The mandalorian 2. The result was incredibly convincing, some consider it to surpass the effects of the actual episode, although the audio is slightly off. But, “judge for yourself” below the real scene and then the comparison in the video with the deepfake version of Shamok.

In the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, the bounty hunter delivers to Grogu (better known as Baby Yoda) into the open arms of a Jedi. But not just any Jedi: the young Luke Skywalker.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/wrHXA2cSpNU

The Mandalorian deepfake video from youtuber known as Shamook, was published in December 2020 and already has almost 2 million visits for improving the visual effects used to reduce the age of Mark Hamill.

Shamock has been making YouTube videos since 2018 and now, Lucasfilm confirmed to Indiewire that he had hired him, so the UK-based creator is already working to Industrial Light and Magic, Lucasfilm’s visual effects division.