The ‘Subscriptions’ tab on the YouTube app could improve considerably in the coming months. A representative of the platform has commented on a recent video by Creator Insider (via Tubefilter), The app is testing a feature called ‘Collections’, which will allow sort the channels that a user is signed by category. This is a feature that aims to resolve complaints of content creators and users of the platform. These often find the current subscription feed unintuitive.

The YouTube app, remember, has a specific section allows you to view videos from the channels to which a user is subscribed. However, can not sort or categorize. With the new tool, the user, for example, may create a tab called ‘Games’ and bring together all those creators of content or channels related to this subject.

This feature is intended to benefit both content consumers and creators. For users, according to spokesman YouTube feature detailed, collections are a way to allow content found “more effectively”. On the other hand, creators will also be able to use this tool as a way to “find more easily the new videos they publish”.

YouTube continues to improve its platform

Credit: Unsplash

The creators, in fact, have long shown their anger in front of the limited subscriptions feed the YouTube app. These ensure that on many occasions the published videos are lost sight of when the user is subscribed to many channels. However, those videos added to the collections will also be displayed in chronological order. YouTube, of course, has a menu at the top of the screen that allows you to navigate between the subscribed accounts. It also shows a badge on the profile image to detail that the creator has uploaded new content.

An interesting detail of the collections of YouTube is that users they will be able to create any type of categories. The function, in fact, is very reminiscent of the one already included by Telegram, which gives the possibility of organizing chats or groups through tabs.

At the moment, it is unknown if this feature will be available soon in the YouTube app, since it is in development and being tested on a limited number of users.