YouTube removes the option to see how many dislikes a video has

The video platform par excellence, YouTube, eliminated the display of dislikes in videos in order to protect creators. Do you want to know more? The details in the note.

Youtube will no longer have a counter dislike. This was confirmed by the company through a statement on its official blog. Although it is normal to use the “I do not like” button before a video that has unpleasant content, the truth is that many times it is used in a massive way to “ruin” a video.

What the video platform wants to achieve is to avoid the massive and irresponsible use of dislike as a form of complaint in a video. According to YouTube studies, people “dislike” videos less if they can’t see how many people did it before.

As stated from the blog, although the dislikes will no longer be visible, the “I don’t like” button will be. Although those who uploaded a video can always see how many dislikes their own content has.

Regarding the dislike attacks suffered by some channels, especially new or small ones, it is specified in the blog: “We also hear directly from smaller creators and those just starting out that they are unfairly targeted by this behavior, and our experiment confirmed that this occurs at a higher rate on smaller channels.”.

The implementation of this change will begin to take place gradually from this moment, although in the future it will develop better. Regardless of whether the channel has millions or a few dozen followers or good or bad metrics, this change will be present to all channels.

On the other hand, YouTube explains that the best way for a video to appear in recommended is with a like. This is to avoid upsetting content that you don’t want to see in the recommendations.



“We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves”. It is detailed in the blog. “This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment.. “

This video was published 1 day ago, and although its objective was to hide the dislike number, the truth is that it was poorly received. At the time of uploading this note, the video has 7 thousand likes and more than 30 thousand dislikes. This was a way of complaining on the part of the community, who understood that this change was not going to prohibit the attacks of dislikes.

However, a recent study shows that users spend more time on Tik Tok than on YouTube. There you will not be able to dislike any video.

