The new YouTube update for televisions brings an improvement that allows you to see the list of videos to be played more quickly and easily.

Google maintains a constant rate of updates to its most popular applications. The main example of this is YouTube and, is that the streaming video platform has different versions depending on the device we use. It is not the same to watch YouTube from your mobile phone than from your television or computer.

In recent years, the consumption of streaming multimedia content from televisions has risen, this may be because, now, these windows to entertainment are intelligent and have a wide number of options. But more content consumption needs improvements to go hand in hand.

YouTube has an application that works really well, but switching from one platform to another makes the seams noticeable at the level of features and even design. Google wants to remedy this and does so with regular updates. The last thing he has done is improve the interface of the playlist.

The main improvement of this new interface is the fact that the list now occupies the entire screen, and the next videos in the queue can also be viewed quickly. These improvements make it easier to see the rest of the content to be played and also to be able to make adjustments.

Specifically, the adjustments that can be made within this interface are so much so that the videos start to play, that they are played in a loop and, also, that they are saved in the library to see them later if that is what you want. This new improvement is now available in the new version of the application Youtube on televisions.

The version that comes with this improvement is 2.15.006 so if you have Android TV what we have to do is update the application to be able to enjoy this change in the interface. Of course, it has also reached other operating systems for televisions such as Samsung. In this case the version is 2.1.489 for YouTube.