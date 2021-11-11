YouTube disappears public counter of dislikes

A few months ago, Youtube carried out an experiment by which they removed the public visibility of dislikes in the videos. Well, it seems that this experiment yielded very good results since from today, this new function will be implemented within the platform.

Through a statement shared on his official blog, Youtube announced that from today it will no longer be possible to see the number of dislikes that videos have, except for content creators.

“As part of this experiment, viewers could still see and use the dislike button. But because the counter was not visible to them, we found that they were less likely to dislike a video just to increase the amount. In summary, our experiment found that there was a reduction in dislike attacks. We also heard of small newer channels being unfairly targeted for this behavior – and our experiment confirmed that this indeed occurs to a greater extent on these small channels. Based on what we learned, we will be making the YouTube dislike counter private, but the button will not disappear. This change will begin to be implemented today gradually. “

As mentioned Youtube, it will still be possible to dislike a video, only you will no longer be able to see how many dislikes it has unless you are the author of that material.

Editor’s note: Well, it will be a matter of time to see how well received this new system has among users. The truth is that I do not see any reason why this should generate controversy, but the internet always ends up surprising.

Via: Youtube