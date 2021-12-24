One of the main attractions of this is that these tend to be closely related to the meal and everyday objects, they also create stupid inventions and much more. You will want to see their new content published at least twice a week. In addition, we recommend its other channel, ExpCaserosMix, also focused on experiments and much more for children, we recommend that you see it too.

The Dad lab is a channel with 3.75 million subscribers where you will find content didactic for children, especially experiments. Behind him is the father of two boys, Sergei, who loves spending time with his children and teaching them to think in a creative and fun way. They like to experiment with scientific activities, construction games, educational toys, wood, crafts and much more. You can see its weekly contents whenever you want and do it at home. Of course, children with adult supervision.

It is worth noting about this channel that it’s not in spanish, so they will learn science while becoming familiar with a new language. In addition, it is very easy to understand, so it is worth taking a look. On its page you will find different categories in case you are interested only in experiments, the best videos or what interests you the most.

Ideas in 5 minutes is a YouTube channel where you will find many content for children to learn from one most original way. It is focused mainly on DIY projects (do it yourself) and crafts that you can do, among other interesting things that can be carried out easily and in a few minutes.

On its main page you can see shorts, popular videos and created playlists, like one with science experiments and one with parenting tips. New content is published every so often to see what new ideas are being proposed to you.

Troom Troom Es consists of a YouTube channel with more than 18.7 million followers and various videos that are viewed thousands of times. It has interesting tutorials on how to do, home decor, tricks for everyday life and much more, to make everything easier.

One of its main attractions is that there is new content on a daily basis, to start the day with your content well. Also, there are things that children will love like good teacher and bad teacher, challenges and more. A very interesting channel for teenagers with a lot of curiosity about science and what surrounds them.

This is a channel called Today there is no school, where you will learn about manuals and things for make yourself, life hacks and much more in an original and fun way, as well as home experiments, games and more. With Christmas decorations, how to make magic dust, original ideas for Father’s Day, homemade play dough for children, easy pranks and much more.

You will be able to see its contents in different categories, in case you are interested in a specific one, as well as popular videos of interest. Thought for children, teenagers, parents and who is interested in these videos. It has new content frequently, since, although they had not published for months, they have done so recently. We can see what is already published and what is new when they update again. They have more channels besides this.

Science and technology

If you want the little ones in the house to be able to learn social and natural sciences, mathematics, technology and different areas of science, the best way is to make it fun. Therefore, we show you some educational channels, original And that boys and girls who publish new science content designed for children and with which we can all learn each week will like it.

This is an excellent channel where children can learn more about science and new learning, such as technology, educational robotics, and programming. All this with Valeria Corrales, a girl interested in Science and Technology since the age of 9, and Patricia Heredia, lover of robotic. With them you can learn in a fun way. Despite having more than 8,780 subscribers, and growing, they publish new content frequently.

You will find new videos in which the little ones in the house will learn interesting things, such as DIY toys, Scratch, Minecraft and more. New videos are published with some frequency and they are inspiring. There are many science activities out there, so save it to your favorites to see what’s out there and stay on top of what’s new.

CuriosaMente is a channel with 2.2 million subscribers of science and culture, suitable for children because it supports its contents with animations. Thus, the little ones will know important information in a fun and clear way, such as genetics, what diabetes is and much more. Several pieces of content are published a week, so you will find something new frequently. At least every Sunday morning. On the main page, you will see short and more successful content.

We are talking about a public communication project of Estudio Haini’s knowledge that is directed by Tonatiuh Moreno and has been active since the end of 2013. Its contents have many visits and arouse the curiosity of the audience, and surely yours and that of your children. They can propose questions to respond to your concerns, so if you have any you can try your luck.

Happy Learning Español is a channel in Spanish with about 2 million subscribers that transmits interesting information for children, such as history, natural sciences, learn with Dani, the universe and the earth, language and spelling and even the coronavirus and how to avoid contagion. It is designed for children of all ages so that they can learn many things in a fun way. They publish several interesting content every month, so you always have something to see.

Every week there is some new exciting video, in addition to categorizing the videos on the main page so that they learn what they want at their own pace. Their videos explain very well each concept they want to convey. There are as many curricular contents, for the school, as complementary that they should know.

Smile and Learn is a educational channel for the little ones, but also for parents and teachers, which becomes a good learning tool. Through songs, stories and funny stories, the little ones can learn new concepts and reinforce those learned in a very original way.

There are contents of educational videos of Pocoyo, yoga for children, animals, addition and subtraction, technology and much more, all in different categories. Content is published at least 2 times a week in a way that children like very much.

Aula365 is an EduTainment channel designed for children as well as their parents and teachers. It has been created for them to learn about topics they should know about Sciences natural, social, language, mathematics and much more. With hundreds of thousands of visits, it has 1.38 million subscribers.

In addition, we must highlight his global success of his series “Emoji Challenge”. On the other hand, they publish content frequently, several interesting videos per month. You can also select the category you prefer, how to learn fun, the most viewed, playlist specials, homework in 3 minutes and more.