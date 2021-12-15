Not every day you get a trillion views. If not, let them tell Minecraft, that in case anyone has been confused all these years, it is the most viewed game on YouTube. Now the platform celebrates the arrival of this titanic figure with several surprises for the fans.

Ten years have passed since the final version of Minecraft was released, and the popularity of this game on YouTube has not stopped growing since then, with great content creators driving the success of the game. sandbox of Mojang, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2014. In this way, YouTube celebrates one billion views with a very special video and an interactive website where we calculate our contribution to that figure.

YouTube prepares a celebration for Minecraft

Video games belong to a very important part on YouTube, especially in terms of numbers, and Minecraft is the main responsible for this. This is why to celebrate it, YouTube has released an animated video barely two minutes long, where they celebrate the arrival of this colossal figure under chants and party.

However, this video was not the only thing that YouTube had prepared for this moment. And it is that they have also dedicated a page on the platform with interactive elements and some stories starring various of the content creators who at some point in their career have played Minecraft.

As a curiosity, the platform has also enabled a website in which if we insert the approximate number of Minecraft videos that we have seen, It calculates the percentage of total views to which we have contributed, representing it as a mere pixel in a field full of blocks in this game.





On said website, also They give us a review of the trajectory of the game since it first appeared on the platform, being able to see chronologically the most popular content and video creators, as well as a highly visual graph of the type of content most viewed in this game.

YouTube has also extended this celebration on its Instagram account, where several posts have been published on the occasion of the arrival of a billion views. Each publication represents one of the figures of this gigantic number, and in each one of them we find some statements from various content creators.

Few video games have done what Minecraft has achieved in all this time, and while it has been the subject of a wave of criticism in relation to its community, It is indisputable that it has marked a before and after in this industry.

More information | Youtube