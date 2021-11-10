Your Roku TV remote isn't working - here's the solution

There are several reasons why your Roku controller could be failing. Fortunately, there is a solution for almost any problem.

Having a Roku TV at home can be a blessing if you don’t already have a Smart TV and want to enjoy the best content via streaming. Nevertheless, if the remote control of your device does not work properly everything can turn into a tragedy.

If this happens to you, you should not panic and just keep calm, because in this article we will tell you what it is what to do if your Roku TV remote is not working. So we invite you to read to the end, to find the solution that best suits your needs.

Check your remote control batteries

First of all, let’s start with the simplest advice. It may seem like something very obvious, but we recommend that you Make sure your device’s batteries are not dead. If the performance of your controller is slowly degrading it is an indicator that the power supply could be the problem.

Some Roku remotes require two AA batteries; others require two AAA batteries. Check the label to be sure, or just remove the cover on the back of the controller.

Make sure your WiFi connection works

Your Roku remote does not require an internet connection to connect to your TV box, but it does require a working local network. If for some reason your network is not working, the remote will not do its job until the connection is restored.

If you have enough technical knowledge, it might be worth investigating what is going on with the router configuration. Something may have happened that causes connection blocking of your remote control.

You can also restart your controller

Maybe you don’t know it yet, but you can reset your Roku TV remote performing some specific steps during the checkout startup process. Next, we review them in detail:

Remove the batteries on your Roku TV’s remote control.

on your Roku TV’s remote control. After unplug the power cord from your TV box.

from your TV box. Wait about 10 seconds and then reconnect your device to power.

Now, you will have to wait a few seconds until it loads the home screen.

until it loads the home screen. Go back to insert batteries on your Roku remote.

on your Roku remote. If your controller still doesn’t work, it’s time to try something else.

Use the official Roku app

Although using your smartphone as a remote control is not ideal, There is an official Roku application that allows you to fulfill that function. This is a fairly practical temporary solution that you can also download for free on both Android and iOS. Before opening the app for the first time, you’ll need to make sure your phone is connected to the same WiFi network as your Roku streaming device.

In addition to being used as a remote for your Roku TV, the app it has many other cool features that would be worth knowing about. This includes access to free series and movies through the Roku Channel, the ability to use your device’s headphone jack for private listening, keyboard support (and, on some models, voice input), and even the ability to stream. content from your device to the TV screen.

Download Official Roku App | Android | ios

Replace your Roku TV remote

If nothing seems to work, a more drastic alternative may be the replacement of your remote control. Fortunately, none of the controls that could work for you cost more than a few euros and are very easy to find.

All you need to do is make sure to verify that your Roku or streaming device be compatible with the remote control you would be buying.

And if you want to improve your experience when using streaming devices, you may want to know how to watch Amazon Prime on any television through your TV Box.

