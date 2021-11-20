Microsoft introduced some improvements in the keyboard and in the emoji panel in the new build 22504, plus bug fixes. But it also brought a novelty to Your telephone, and it is a new interface that we could already see at the Surface event during the presentation of the Surface Duo 2.

The new interface of Your Phone: adapted for Windows 11 and with priority for notifications

In the development of Windows 11 numerous applications have been updated with a new design to adapt to the new operating system. Examples are the Microsoft Store, Watch, and recently Media Player. Now it is Your Phone who suffers this new design that was presented in a conceptual way at the event of the Surface Duo 2.

A novelty fundamental is the way to display notifications. I used to have a section dedicated, like the rest of functions such as Messages, Photos, Apps or Calls. But now change instead, placing itself on the left side of the application where all the functions used to be. In this way we can see all the notifications of our device without the need for additional clicks.

The functions of the application also they change place, getting online in the zone higher of the window. And how could it be otherwise, the latest version of WinUI to match the design lines of Windows 11.

At the moment this new update is being released exclusively to users of the Dev channel through a level update server. This means that the application check if the computer is registered in the Insider program to show or not the new interface. We hope that as the weeks go by, it will spread to more channels and finally reached the stable version Windows 11.