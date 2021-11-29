Although there are still a few days for him winter in the northern hemisphere, the cold has already made an appearance in much of this. That’s great news for those who enjoy wearing warm clothes, feeling the fresh air on their faces, sleeping covered in clothes, or drinking hot chocolate. It is also bad news for lovers of the summer. But, regardless of the preferences of each one, menstruating people will agree that, generally, the cold entails more pain during menstruation. And not only that, it can also mean a less heavy, but longer menstruation.

Logically, the rule is different for each person, but these are factors very common in winter. If we think about it, it makes sense, because heat is one of the most common recommendations to alleviate menstruation pain

But why? What happens in winter so that the rule changes in such an obvious way and why is the hot to make it more bearable? In this article we are going to see the answer, although we should start at the beginning: why does the period hurt?

The reasons for period pain

As what is known as a menstrual period, the uterus prepares to host a possible embryo, in case the ovulated oocyte is fertilized that month. To do this, the muscle that covers it, called endometrium, thickens, to facilitate implantation. However, if fertilization does not occur, that endometrium sheds off, leading to the characteristic bleeding of the rule.

So that this muscle tissue can be detached and released, contractions in the womb, which are less intense, but similar to those produced to help push the baby during Birth.

During the rule, contractions are generated, similar to those of childbirth

These contractions also cause the blood vessels that irrigate the uterus they contract, temporarily cutting off the blood and oxygen supply to this body. This causes the release of pain modulating substances, such as arachidonic acid. They are also generated prostaglandins, which improve uterine smooth muscle contraction; but, in turn, they increase the sensitivity of nerve endings related to the pain.

We already know why menstruation hurts. But what do they have to do with cold and winter In all this?

Unsplash

Cold and menstruation

In the cold, blood vessels tend to compress even more. In fact, this is why apply heat to the lower abdomen can help calm the period pain, thanks to your vasodilator effect.

In fact, according to a review of the scientific literature published in 2018 in Scientific Reports, this remedy could even be as effective as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, among which is the ibuprofen. Of course, the authors of this study indicated that the research they reviewed was carried out with a small number of participants, so the results, although very consistent, should be taken with caution.

But not only pain is related to cold. And it is that, at compress the blood vessels further, low temperatures can lead to a less bleeding. Of course, it can also last more days. Ultimately, the winter period would be more painful, scarcer and longer than the summer. And there is still one more effect.

Winter or summer rule?

The brain is the captain in command of our body, but make no mistake. Ultimately, this body is the one that obeys the most instructions. To begin with, it is subject to orders from the light.

For example, the presence of light, especially the one that has a greater blue component in the electromagnetic spectrum, indicates to our brain that it is daylight and, therefore, inhibits the secretion of the hormone melatonin, which is responsible for helping to trigger sleep.

Daylight hours influence ovulation frequency

And it is that the light gives us many orders without us noticing. In fact, it also influences our menstruation. It is the conclusion of a study published in 2011, which analyzed whether there is a relationship between seasonality and menstruation. They verified this by analyzing the menstrual data of 129 russian women, which were followed up from 1999 to 2008. During that time, measurements were taken of the levels of three hormones linked to the menstrual cycle: follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone, and prolactin. In addition, measurements were made of the ovarian follicle size, as this is a piece of information that also helps to know in which phase of the cycle we are.

All this led to the conclusion that in summer the cycles are shorter, so that there are more ovulations and therefore, more rules. Therefore, in winter we have longer, scarcer, more spaced in time and more painful periods. On the other hand, in summer they would be more frequent, but shorter, abundant and less painful.

That is the general conclusion of the studies, but each menstruation is a world. In fact, if it hurts too much, we shouldn’t blame it on winter or assume it’s something to put up with. The period hurts, but it shouldn’t be excruciating. If it is, there is probably something wrong, so it is convenient seek professional help.

And that would be all about this new argument for the summers hate winter. In reality, all seasons have their good parts and their bad parts. The ideal would be to learn to enjoy the good and think that the bad, like this rule, will bring us a break in a few months.