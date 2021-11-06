Check the warning link in Chrome

In the event that Chrome shows us a notification about a possible violation of our password, it is convenient to make sure what could have happened. It may have really managed to access our password or it was simply a false alarm. This false alarm can appear the moment we try log in from an unrecognized device so far by Google, so you can inform us that it is an identity theft.

To be sure of what may have happened, we must click on said warning link that can arrive as a notification or by email. By clicking, they will provide us with more information about this possible event. From here we can check all the necessary information about it.

Visit Google Password Manager

If we have received any notification or we have doubts that any of our passwords may have been stolen, we can choose to visit the “Google password manager” page, clicking on this link to your website. Here, we can see all the websites and applications where we have the passwords stored. We can go reviewing them in a particular way or directly use the search bar of «Search passwords»To search for any particular password that may be involved in a violation.

Once found, click on it and we will have the possibility to change the username and / or password. Or if we prefer to delete the data stored in the browser on that website or application.

Verify our identity

Another option that we can make to avoid any scare due to any possibility that our password may have been exposed is verify our identity. This is something we can do by clicking on the section of «Go to Chrome password check». This will redirect us to a new page from where we can check the security of the passwords that we have saved in our Google account. To begin, we must verify our identity by clicking on Check passwords.

This will prompt us to sign in in case we didn’t. Google will send us an automatic notification to our mobile phone where we must click on “Yes” to verify our identity.

Later it will show us a new page in which we will see our accounts and passwords that may have been compromised. In this way we can see which are our violated passwords that we should change as soon as possible, as well as the passwords that we have reused and the accounts that use weak passwords.

What to do if our password has been violated

In the event that our password has failed we must click on the drop-down menu corresponding to the section of “Passwords compromised”. Here we must various passwords that we must change as soon as possible because these have been exposed to a data security breach that is not from Google. To its right there is also a button with three points that if we click on it, it gives us the possibility to carry out other actions such as “See the password”, “Update the saved password”, “Delete password” and “Ignore the warning”.

Next, we click on the “Change password” button for each exposed account. This will direct us to the website where we can enter our account. Later, the Chrome password manager will warn us that it found the password that we just entered in a data breach, so we must click on “Check passwords.” We return to the site and change the password. Subsequently, the password manager will ask us to update the new password saved, so we click on “Update password”.

This process must be repeated with each of the passwords that have been violated. We can resume it at any time by accessing the “Chrome Settings” section. In the right column select “Autocomplete” and then the “Passwords” section, from where we can change any compromised password.

Security measures to prevent attacks

In order to avoid any problem that causes the Google password violation warning to appear, we can use a series of precautions that can help us keep our account safe.

Activate 2-Step Verification

One of the security measures that we must take into account to improve our account is turn on Google 2-Step Verification. This measure is valid for both our Gmail accounts and any other profile that we have on other pages. If we use this tool, we will not only have to enter the account with our email and password, but we will also have a security token that we will receive via SMS to our mobile. We can activate this tool from this link to your main website.

Account security review

Another important security measure that we should consider is conducting a review of our account to check that it is well protected. To carry out this work, with our Gmail account open we must access the Security Review section, which we can access by clicking on this link to the website. Below, we can see from which devices our account has been logged in and if there has been any incident related to its security recently. We can also see if the two-step verification is activated, as well as the applications that can access our data profile and the saved passwords.

Delete activity data on the web and applications

From our Google account we can carry out other privacy and security controls such as review our privacy tips generated from the Google services we use the most. One of these options is the possibility of eliminating our activity data both on the web and in the applications. This is something that we can do both manually and configure it so that something of a time that we determine is done automatically. Although Google uses this data to offer us a more personalized experience, we can always eliminate it by accessing from this link to the google page.

How to create a strong password

Creating secure passwords using our Google Chrome browser is a fairly simple task to perform and we make sure we have secure credentials that are difficult to resolve. First of all, we must make sure that we have enabled password saving in Chrome. We can check this by clicking on our profile photo in the upper right and then clicking on “Passwords”. Next, we must check that we have activated the “Ask if I want to save password” function.

To do this, we open the browser and make sure that we are logged in. We visit any website and sign up for an account. Then we click on the password text box and select «Generate password». This will bring up a new password hint, long and complex to crack and remember. We can only confirm it by clicking on “Use suggested password”. Once this is done, we only have to register to create our account and the password generated by Chrome will be automatically saved in our Google account.