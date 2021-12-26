It has barely been a quarter since the presentation of the iPhone 13, when we have not only known details of the future iPhone 14, but now they dare nothing less than to outline what would be one of the most important functionalities of the iPhone 15, a phone that should be presented in September 2023. This information comes from Brazil, where they assure that these models, which will be launched in two years, will completely do without the physical SIM card . Come on, they will use eSIM as the only format to be able to obtain mobile data or make phone calls.

And is that these cards are an essential element of our phones since they exist. Perhaps it is one of the aspects of mobile phones that have changed the least in recent years. But the arrival of the eSIM is something that could revolutionize them in the coming years, and there may be that Apple has something to say about the need to carry one of these cards in their future iPhone.

Specifically they speak of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which will be the most advanced models of the brand by 2023. These terminals would already do without the SIM card slot, since this would be replaced by an eSIM, which as you know is a virtual card, which has the same functions, but it does not need a physical card to insert into the slot. Something that we have already seen, for example, from the iPhone XR to the Apple Watch, which make use of this technology to be able to have mobile data without having to insert a card into the watch, which in this case would be on the phone.

Therefore it is a technology that Apple already knows in its iPhone, but that has set an expiration date to the SIM slot as we know it. Therefore it would not be unreasonable to think that in 2024 perhaps the entire range of Apple phones can do without this SIM slot, and leave the virtual card as the only method to connect our phone to the operator’s networks. An evolution on the other hand of the most normal and logical, if we take into account that the eSIM is a relatively veteran functionality in the market.

Trend for other manufacturers?

The logical thing is to think that with the passage of time, mobiles of all manufacturers go regardless of the slot for SIM cards in your mobiles, as it is much more convenient to use. The problem is that today it is not an option present in all operators, especially in the smallest ones, so its adoption is taking place only in high-end phones, which are usually associated with premium subscriptions that they can host the virtual SIM.

But if the iPhone They dispense with the slot for these cards in a couple of years, the normal thing is that other manufacturers follow them, so it could be the beginning of the end of the physical cards, and the culmination of a transition that began some years ago.