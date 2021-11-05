This liquid cooling uses an effect that directs the agent towards the main heat source. Once at the exact point vaporizes and disperses heat in an efficient way to the coldest areas. After that it condenses and is captured by a one-way channel.

The cooling systems from phones Mobile phones are not a novelty at all, but more and more effective methods are being found. The new thing about the Chinese firm is technology Loop LiquidCool , which is inspired by the solutions used in the aerospace industry.

This technology has a tube system of heat that is formed by an evaporator, a condenser, a filling chamber and even gas and liquid pipes. When the device is subjected to a high workload the coolant turns into gas. This is diverted to the condenser, where it becomes liquid again and is absorbed through small fibers that fill the evaporator. So it is a self-sufficient system.

How is it different?

There are many mobile phones that make use of cooling technology and some are even very similar to this like the liquid cooling VC. But, although they are similar, this new form has one main difference.

Classic VC systems do not have separate tube channels for gases and liquids. In his case both mix and obstruct each other. Therefore the one-way traffic it is a key factor in the heat dissipation effected by the new Xiaomi technology.

How effective is it?

A test with a custom Xiaomi MIX 4, where the original steam chamber, which perfectly prevents overheating, has been replaced by the new Loop LiquidCool Technology.

The test consisted of playing for 30 minutes at Genshin Impact with some 60 FPS settings. The delivery developed by MiHoYo has an incredibly extensive world, so it is a litmus test. The cooling system did not allow it to exceed the maximum temperature of 47.7 ° C. On the other hand, the processor remained 8.6 ° C lower than the normal version.

When would it arrive

Xiaomi itself has confirmed during the presentation of this new milestone in cooling technology that it intends to bring the Loop LiquidCool to the products that are launched in the second half of 2022. There is still enough to enjoy it.