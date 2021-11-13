On the basis that the processor is the most important component of the phone, and the one that distributes play to the rest of the terminal, it is clear that there are different aspects in which the operation of the phone can. This week the opinion of a Xiaomi official was known, who assured that mobile phones with processors MediaTek they received the updates later, simply because this processor manufacturer does not have a team as large as Qualcomm to manage the updates.

Choose a mobile with a processor MediaTek or Snapdragon It involves many things, but the reality is that there are fewer and fewer differences between the two types of processors. Although it is not only about performance, but other factors are affected by this choice.

This in the end causes the updates of the mobiles with MediaTek processors to receive the updates in waves, which delays its arrival with respect to the Qualcomm. But logically this is Xiaomi’s experience, but not all manufacturers are the same, and logically the phases through which an update passes are several, and they are susceptible to delays.

A long way to our mobile

And the fact is that the update of our phone has to go through many phases, the first is that Google sends the processor manufacturers the necessary code to make the new system compatible with its different processors. This is that point where Qualcomm or MediaTek react at different speeds for their ability to manage these at the human resource level.

But after this step by the processor manufacturers, each of the mobile manufacturers must adapt the system to your software layers, since most of them do not arrive with pure Android, personalize it with its own functionalities over and above that of the operating system that Google delivers. There the normal thing is that the manufacturers do not have to take longer depending on the processor, because all that work to make the chip compatible with the operating system has been done previously, although logically setbacks may appear on the part of the manufacturer.

Precisely the head of Xiaomi pointed out that batch updates, in waves, to which MediaTek is forced, are more secure than those that Qualcomm can carry out, at the same time. Since in this way if problems arise in one of the updates, these do not affect all phones, but only a single part, so it can be control more efficiently the extent of those problems.

Therefore, it is evident that today choose one processor or another It may influence system upgrades, but it is something that can be solved with investments by chipmakers, something that MediaTek will be able to address in the future if it continues on that upward trajectory. In fact, after having surpassed Qualcomm in the mid-range, it is now going for the throne of the high-end range, with a processor that at the moment has already exceeded one million points in AnTuTu.