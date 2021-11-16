In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A top brand laptop that turns on instantly for just 250 euros? Access your work or your studies wherever you are, with this discounted Asus Chromebook.

The Chromebook laptops they are an excellent alternative to Windows or MacOS. They work with Google cloud applications and they follow a philosophy similar to mobiles, since they stay in sleep mode, and turn on instantly.

You can get the Asus Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400 laptop with a discount of 35%. Has dropped to its lowest price, it only costs 259 euros. Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

Asus Chromebook use the operating system ChromeOS from Google, and cloud-based applications such as Google Docs, Gmail, Gdrive, Chrome browser, etc. But it is also compatible with the online version of Office, and others. It is designed to work connected to the Internet, although it also works offline, in a limited way.



This computer uses Chrome OS as the operating system. It is very thin and light, weighing just 1.43 kg and is ideal for students due to its safety and versatility.

It has a large 15.6-inch Full HD screen, ideal for working with PC applications. And it is very light, it only weighs 1.4 Kilos.

Integrates a Celeron N3350 processor dual-core, Intel HD Graphics 500 graphics processor, 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Another hardware included in this PC is the connection Dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth, and 4 USB 3.0 connectors.

Battery reaches autonomy of up to 9 hours of continued use. It will last you the whole day without stress.



Asus always takes care of its laptops, using light and resistant materials such as aluminum, and hinges that have withstood tests of 20,000 openings.

It is a laptop that starts instantly, and with enough power for any office task or educational. Their 8 GB RAM they will also allow you to multitask with ease.

