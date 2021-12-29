Master password compromised in LastPass

Many LastPass users have reported receiving an alert message stating that their master key it had been compromised. Specifically, the message alerted that someone had tried to use it to log into accounts through unknown locations.

However, those notifications they indicated that attempts to log in had been blocked due to being in unknown locations. Keep in mind that this is common and that many online services use it for security reasons. For example, if we open the bank account from an unknown location, such as another country, in many cases we must verify the identity and thus avoid attacks.

Specifically, the message said that someone had tried to use the master key to try to log in from a unknown device or location. That caused LastPass to block the attempt and prompted the user to be careful and check that out.