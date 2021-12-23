Your first foldable phone could be the HONOR Magic V

Honor breaks into a new market and confirms Magic V its first folding smartphone. The announcement comes before CES so we wonder what the brand is planning.

For a couple of years, when Honor was still a sub-brand of Huawei, already announced its intention to develop a folding phone. But the technology of then would have ended up in a very expensive device and Honor was looking for a young audience.

Now, Honor announced its first foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V in a post on his Weibo and Twitter accounts. The image shows the design of a hinge between the two halves of the device.

The publication of Weibo Says “Foldable Flagship Is About To Be Launched”, the date has not been revealed yet but we assume it will be no later than the CES.

The details and characteristics of the first folding of Honor They have not been revealed yet. But, a report by The Elec suggests the Magic V could have a foldable 8.03-inch indoor screen combined with a 6.45-inch exterior screen.

That design sounds similar to both the device Samsung’s Z Fold like the Huawei Mate X2, but we still know very little about the folding of Honor to be sure.

But what is a reality is that Honor will open space in the market for folding smartphones, we hope at a competitive price, so that a younger market can access it.