It’s Friday night. You receive a visit from your best friends at home after several months of contact at a distance. The freshness of the nightlife invites you to accompany the moment with an unmissable ingredient: the taste of your favorite beers without leaving home.

Heineken Mexico presents BarEnCasa, the indispensable ally to build your own bar, even in a makeshift corner of your home. Get from draft beer dispensers to a wide variety of imported beers from Europe and accessories for your bar.

Refreshing Draft Beer with The Sub®

Bring the bar home with your own draft beer and enjoy a variety of premium beers from around the world with THE SUB®, a compact model that works with 2-liter TORPS® (kegs) from brands such as Heineken®, Birra Moretti ®, Tiger or Affligem. The dispenser keeps your beer cold at 2 ° C, so you can enjoy the variety of your choice. To enjoy alone or in the company of your friends and family.

Credit: courtesy.

Professional experience with BLADE

Do it like a professional would. BLADE® is the premium dispenser with a unique design, ideal for being at home or in your business. It uses the most innovative technology from Heineken and works with KEGS of 8 liters of imported draft beer guaranteeing a perfect service and temperature.

Credit: courtesy.

Enjoy the experience of your favorite beers at home with a wide variety of international and craft-style beers. Your home bar, your rules. Make it possible by getting your own dispenser.