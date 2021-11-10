As rumored since late October, Microsoft has made a new commitment to the education sector with the launch of a new laptop. Its about Surface Laptop SE, a team for the segment ranging from early childhood education to 14 years, and with Windows 11 SE.

With the Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft bet to fight against Chromebooks, not only in technical specifications, but also in price. When it goes on sale, it will below the $ 250 line, making it the cheapest Surface released to date.

In terms of design, a departure from the usual proposal of the Surface catalog that opts for a premium finish is clearly noticeable. This is understandable, as it is a device that will pass through the hands of students and teachers throughout the year. In addition, the adoption of a completely plastic body is one of the points that allows the sale price to be drastically reduced. Bear in mind that the idea of ​​the Redmond is that this equipment is acquired in batches by schools, and therefore it is not necessary to dwell too much on aesthetics.

In terms of technical characteristics, the Surface Laptop SE offers hardware consistent with a low-cost computer. Here we go over its most important specifications.

Microsoft Laptop Surface SE: main features

Microsoft Laptop Surface SE Screen 11.6 inches with 1366×768 pixel resolution Processor Intel Celeron N4020 or Intel Celeron N4120 Graph Intel UHD Graphics 600 Storage 64 or 128 GB eMMC RAM 4 or 8 GB DDR4 Connectivity WiFi / Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 11 ” long x 7 ” high x 1.78 ” thick Weight 1.11 kg OS Windows 11 SE

As we mentioned earlier, the Surface Laptop SE will hit the market. in the first part of 2022 with a price of 249 dollars. In principle it will be available in the United States, Canada and Japan.

Windows 11 SE, the other novelty of Microsoft to compete with ChromeOS

The other novelty that Microsoft has unveiled with the Surface Laptop SE is the confirmation from Windows 11 SE. It is a special version of its latest operating system, which focuses its main features for educational use.

As you can well imagine, having to run on computers that are not powerful, some of its functions are limited. This is especially seen in a reduction in multitasking ability, and in the removal of features such as access to the Microsoft Store and the “This Computer” section. On the other hand, the OS comes with the Microsoft Office package preloaded and offers cloud backup. The latter means that a copy of all the documents saved in the internal storage will be synced with OneDrive.

Windows 11 SE won’t be exclusive to the Surface Laptop SE, but will also arrive with computers from other brands intended for the education sector. Microsoft ensures that from next year there will be teams from Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and HP, among others, that will also use this software.