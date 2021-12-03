Founded in 2010, Medical Joyworks is run in Sri Lanka and strives to “make medicine fun” for medical students.

Can be used at all educational levels of medicine

It is recognized for being a fun application and what can be used at all educational levels of medicine. It is managed with an interactive interface, where it is possible to choose diagnostic tests and management options.

What is Prognosis?

Traditional medical education is commonly considered boring and time consuming. However, as every physician knows, practicing medicine is interesting and challenging. The answer has to do with arriving at a diagnosis, which requires a lot of analytical skills, as well as stimulating and even fun.

Prognosis: Your Diagnosis takes this idea and turns it into a simple but effective game. With it, doctors carry out a diagnostic process similar to that in real life.

This application contains more than 100 practical cases, each of which represents a common clinical scenario. Initially, users are shown the medical history and examination results.

The user decides which tests to perform on the patient

It is really functional, unlike other similar applications. Because, from a list provided, the user decides which tests to perform on the patient. Bearing in mind that some tests can even cause harm if done unnecessarily.

The same considerations refer to possible treatments.

The “game” assesses user performance and provides feedback, along with a discussion written by the world’s leading consultants, physicians, or surgeons. The content, inspired by real patients, has been verified by a panel of medical specialists, medical students and young doctors.

It is a useful practice material for medical students and other health professionals based on real life patients.

With this application you can see all kinds of clinical cases and access key lessons applicable to daily practice

Let us remember that since you enter university, the doctor is concerned with obtaining the clinical knowledge necessary to professionally care for patients. Throughout his life this remains one of his main concerns.

This medical application is an interesting game that tests the doctor’s decision-making skills. Although in a risk-free environment in order to improve the care it offers to its patients.

The game available for iOS and Android evaluates the clinical performance of the user doctor, but also provides the analysis written by the editorial panel made up of more than 140 doctors from more than 30 specialties, so that the health professional can update their knowledge.

Forget trying to solve the fictional “Dr. House ”, face real clinical cases and take advantage of your free time in any of the specialties offered by Prognosis: Your Diagnosis, such as rheumatology, neurology and cardiology, among others.

