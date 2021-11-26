Battlefield is one of the most important sagas in the video game industry. This marked a before and after with some of its first installments, rivaling the well-known Call of Duty for being the most important First Person Shooter saga on the market. This healthy fight was diluted in the last, in which both sagas left enough to duty with dedication that they did not convince.

This year, to try to redeem itself from the failure that was Battlefield V, Battlefield 2042 would arrive, a delivery that left aside the campaign mode to bring us an unparalleled multiplayer experience, or at least that was the plan. The truth is that the final product leaves a lot to owe, with little content and multiple problems in various aspects.

This situation has provoked the anger of the fans, causing become one of the most valued Steam games ever. It is no mystery that users are not happy with the product they have received, and that DICE (title developer) knows perfectly well. This anger from his fans has now been joined by the resignation of the head of design for this title.

Comes out the back door

This exit has been revealed by the VGC website, after have access to an email sent by the designer himself to all his employees.

In this email it is made clear that this manager does not leave DICE due to problems in Battlefield 2042, but had decided before. Specifically, he says that he had an offer for a long time, but that he had decided to wait until this new title in the Battlefield saga had been released to make it public. We do not know which company Fawzi Mesmar (head of design at DICE) will refer to, but we do know that it will also be based in Stockholm. Likewise, we also know that the last day of this manager in this company will be November 26.

Likewise, a representative of Electronic Arts consulted by the web VGC has made the following succinct statements: «Fawzi Mesmar will leave DICE at the end of the week. We wish you the best in your future projects«.