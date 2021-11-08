And this is the proposal that Microsoft itself offers us and that we can take advantage of in the same operating system. In this way we can synchronize the files and folders that we use, in addition to those of others programs of the same signature, to be kept here. As you can imagine, this will be especially useful when it comes to saving disk space, or having our personal files from anywhere. However, it seems that shortly we are going to have some problems when using this platform.

Some users won’t be able to use OneDrive anytime soon

We tell you all this because the software giant itself only a few hours ago announced its plans to end the support of the service in certain circumstances. Specifically, we refer to the withdrawal of support for OneDrive desktop applications in systems Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. This would mean that those who use these versions of Windows will see their options for use of the cloud platform very limited.

Specifically, we could say that they will only be able to continue accessing their OneDrive files from the web or from devices with Windows 10 u 11. To give us an idea of ​​the seriousness of the matter and for those involved, this is something that Microsoft plans to carry out definitively in the month of January 2022. Similarly, starting March 1, 2022, OneDrive customers on these systems will stop syncing data on their own. In this way, those who use this service on a regular basis, will not be able to do so through their clients installed on the computer.