Your children will want to brush their teeth with this Darth Vader electric toothbrush: it is from Oral-B and it costs only 19 euros

Last update: December 14, 2021

One of the things that costs the most is for children to brush their teeth, and it is essential to avoid cavities or having problems in the mouth from a very young age. You have to go after them to get them washed and make sure they do it for real. It’s a constant fight, but there are plenty of ways to make brushing fun so we can make it a habit. One of the ways is to buy toothbrushes that attract the attention of our little ones, like this one from Oral-B from Star Wars. Its price is 19 euros on Amazon.

For many children brushing their teeth is something very boring, so most of them do not like to do it, they prefer to do something else. But if we mix it with a game or something that he likes, it will surely be easier for him to listen to us and even have fun.

Is a electric toothbrush with Star Wars stickers so that your child chooses the one he likes the most and sticks it to the brush, so every time he goes to brush his teeth it will make him more excited.

It is difficult for children to brush their teeth well, especially if they are young, since they still do not handle the brush well and they do not do well everywhere, This being electric will make it much easier for them to brush their teeth well and avoid cavities.

This brush it has very soft bristles, so your children won’t hurt their gums when they use it. In addition, it has a timer that alerts you when two minutes have passed brushing your teeth, which is the recommended time that we have to be brushing our teeth.

It also has a Disney mobile app. With this app they get virtual stickers of your favorite characters as a reward for brushing your teeth for 2 minutes. This will make it much more fun.

The brush has a rechargeable battery that has autonomy for about 8 days.

If your child loves Star Wars, This brush is ideal for him, it will be “a noble weapon for more civilized times” as the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan would say. His price is 19 euros on Amazon.

