A young Syrian who drowned in October trying to cross a river to enter Europe from Belarus was buried in a cemetery for Poland’s small Muslim community.

After a prayer in front of the wooden mosque in the eastern town of Bohoniki, a small group of people accompanied the burial, this Monday, the first in Poland since the border crisis broke out months ago.

The 19-year-old family of Ahmad al Hasan was able to accompany the ritual thanks to a mobile phone transmission by a Syrian doctor who has lived in the region for years.

“He is a human being, we must give him a proper burial. One feels sorry for them,” local Muslim leader Maciej Szczesnowicz told AFP.

“He is a Muslim, a young person, we have to help,” Szczesnowicz said. At least 11 migrants have died at the border in recent months.

Al Hasan received his last farewell more than 2,300 km from his hometown of Homs, Syria.

– Pushed into the river –

Szczesnowicz said the young man died while trying to cross the Bug River from Belarus.

Another migrant who survived the crossing told Polish authorities that the Belarusian guards pushed them into the river, despite being told they could not swim.

Al Hasan “hoped to continue his studies, which he started at a refugee center in Jordan,” said Kasim Shady, the Syrian doctor who broadcast the funeral for the family.

“He was looking for the same thing as all young people with dreams, but it didn’t work for him. Death came very quickly,” he told AFP.

Thousands of migrants, many of whom are desperately fleeing war and misery in the Middle East, have attempted to cross the border in sometimes icy conditions.

They say they are between a rock and a hard place: Belarus prevents them from returning to Minsk to fly back to their country and Poland does not allow them to cross the border to seek asylum.

The European Union (EU) accuses Belarus of luring migrants across the border, in retaliation for sanctions imposed last year after the crackdown on opponents.

Poland responded with the movement of thousands of soldiers to the border and the application of a state of emergency, as well as the rapid installation of barbed wire.

– “We help everyone” –

The Muslim community, led by Szczesnowicz, brings together more than 300 descendants of Tatar Muslims who came to the area centuries ago.

Tatars have been in Poland since at least the 14th century, hired by local rulers for their reputations as brave warriors on horseback.

In 1679, the Polish King Jan Sobieski granted them land as payment for their services.

Currently only about 30,000 Muslims, including 5,000 Tatars, live in the country of 38 million Catholic-majority inhabitants.

The Bohoniki community has assisted migrants at the border by collecting clothes, food and money.

They have also provided aid to the soldiers in the area, making soup for them every day.

“We help both of them, no matter their faith, skin color or nationality, we help everyone,” Szczesnowicz said.

“If they are in Polish territory, we have to help,” he insisted.

