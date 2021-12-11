Young people have sex 75 times a year and masturbate more than last year according to a study

The year ends and it is time to count and look back to see how 2021 has been. Yes, also in sex. Knowing what our fantasies are or whether or not we are satisfied with our sexual life, is something that can generate curiosity.

Control has published its 10th Barometer “Spanish youth and sex” to resolve these doubts and the data extracted from this study shows that we are more cautious with our sexual partners after the pandemic, we masturbate more and our favorite fantasy is still having a threesome.

Sex in Spain after the pandemic

47.8% of the Spanish surveyed have reduced risk behaviors, sexually speaking and 48.4% are very reluctant to have sex with strangers, although there is a percentage of young people who claim to be unaware of the sexual health status of the people they sleep with, 23.9% of young Spaniards.





And who do we choose to have sex? 54.9% search their social circles, although 30% of those surveyed affirm that social networks are their place to flirt and 26.2% (especially them) turn to apps like Tinder .

The pandemic has affected sex, although the desire to have a stable partner has also increased according to 41% of men and 35.9% of women surveyed. Y masturbation has increased (35.3% admit they have masturbated more) in a year in which clitoral suckers like the Satisfyer or the Sila by LELO they have become best sellers.

How many times do we Spaniards have sex and how do we like to do it?

If you think that doing it every day is anyone’s dream, you are wrong: 51.1% of young people believe that doing it two or three times a week is the right amount and necessary, and only 23% would like to practice it daily .

Little and very good is better than a lot and regular, and young people are happy that way. In fact, 80.4% claim to be satisfied with their sexual life and the average number of times we do it ends up being 75 times a year.





We don’t always like get out of the rut in sex In fact, young Spaniards are rather classic in terms of our favorite places to do it: for 79.3% the bed is the favorite place, followed by the sofa by 10.2%, the shower (5.2%), the dining room table (1.7%) and the kitchen (1.4%).

As for our sexual fantasies, having a threesome continues to win (39.3%), but closely followed by using a vibrator from a distance (33.4%). The good news is that for the second we have a solution: Platanomelón cove . You place this clitoral vibrator in your panties, go out, and enjoy yourself, although it is not the only one on the market that you can use remotely. Lyla from LELO It is a remote vibrator that is controlled with a remote control (it is inserted into the vagina), and with which we can put a spicy point to our routine.

The protection used by young Spaniards

It began to be known in the 80s, as we could see in the hbo series It’s a sin Today, 9 out of 10 young Spaniards know about the disease, and 80% know that it is not a fatal infection and that they can live with it.





The use of condoms has increased compared to other years and 62% say they always use it in their sexual relations. But despite knowing the risks, there is a high percentage of young people, 12.2% who use “reverse gear” as a protection method, even if it is not, nor does it protect against sexually transmitted diseases or possible pregnancies.

In a year in which California has made it illegal to remove a condom without consent , and the one who has been presented the first unisex condom on the market, we must remember that taking care of our sexual health is essential and that the condom is the most effective contraceptive method to get it.

And there are many options, from the finest of Control even those who have retarding effect of Durex or those with textures to stimulate, in addition to the most classic and of different sizes for different penis sizes.

