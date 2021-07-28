Reuters.- Tobacco industry marketing is drawing young people to e-cigarettes, which can lead to tobacco addiction, despite claims by some executives that their goal is to solve the tobacco epidemic, the Organization said Tuesday. World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 8 million people die annually from tobacco use and exposure to cigarette smoke, making the habit one of the leading causes of preventable diseases, the WHO said in a report calling for greater regulation of smoke-free devices that contain nicotine.

In an interview with the British newspaper Mail on Sunday, Philip Morris International Chief Executive Jacek Olczak was quoted as saying that he wanted the tobacco group to be able to “kick the smoking habit”.

When asked about such claims, Ruediger Krech, director of the WHO’s health promotion department, said in a briefing on Tuesday: “I don’t think …”.

“While the evidence is not yet fully conclusive on the subject of e-cigarettes, we know that they are also harmful.”

It should be added that there are 16,000 flavors on the market for e-cigarettes, including gum, vanilla ice cream and chocolate cookies, Krech said, noting that e-cigarette users were “at least two to three times” more likely to convert. in smokers.

“This requires exactly the same regulation as cigarettes,” he added.

Tobacco companies promote e-cigarettes through stylish product design, social media influencers and endless flavors, said Kelly Henning of Bloomberg Philanthropies, which funded the report.

“We know that e-cigarettes are extremely attractive to young people and the industry’s goal is to get a whole new generation of users addicted to these products,” he said.

“One in 5 high school kids (in the United States) currently uses e-cigarettes, that’s 3.6 million kids,” he added. “There is still a very big problem here.”

Philip Morris sells IQOS, a device that heats but does not burn ground tobacco, to create a nicotine-filled aerosol similar to that produced by e-cigarettes, which heat flavored nicotine liquid. The company also started selling more traditional e-cigarettes in some markets last year.

British American Tobacco sells e-cigarettes under the Vuse brand, while Imperial Brands sells Blu e-cigarettes.

