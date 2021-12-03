Angie Orozco Fonseca

Angie Orozco Fonseca It left last October 31 at 5:00 in the morning in the neighborhood Beautiful view, In the town of San Cristobal, going to Rome at Kennedy, but did not return home. It has been a month since her family has no information about her, without a trace and in despair for an answer.

Kevin Orozco, his brother, told City Noticias on the 22nd day after the disappearance, that her sister left early in the morning to pick up her children, but she never returned. Her brother told this medium that she did not take a bus or arrive at the bus stop, as far as it has been determined. From that moment, as now, they maintain that there are no clues to its location.

Angie is a 20-year-old woman who She has two children, a child less than one year old and another child four years old, and she is the head of the household. “She is a worker, she has no problems with anyone. She recently separated from her husband because they had differences. My sister is not a bad person, “the young man described to the newscast.

The young man, through social networks, has tried to draw the attention of the authorities and spread the information in order to locate his sister. One month after the disappearance, he assured that the Prosecutor’s Office had not provided him with information and after the first 15 days they did not communicate again. He insists that neither the Police nor the Sijin have given him information and believes that the case is not progressing.

On that date, the young man assured that he went to Forensic Medicine and was informed that he was not there. However, he met a woman who has been looking for a relative for seven years. “My sister is already missing for a month, so I would have to wait 10 or seven years? Without knowing that processes are actually being carried out with the disappearance of my sister to find her “, he pointed.

Angie’s brother maintains that there are people who have called to extort him and take advantage of the situation, so he asks people for help, followers and personalities, to replicate more and more the information of the disappearance of the young woman.

According to the social media posts, The young woman has a Pokemon tattoo on her right arm and a mandala flower on her left hand. He also has a piercing in the lower part of his upper lip, black hair and brown skin.

“All I want is to find my sister safe and sound. I can’t believe how a person can damage a family, how he can leave some children without their mother, how he can leave a brother without his sister“The young man wrote through social networks to ask for help in locating Angie Orozco.

“I want my sister’s case to reach seven years, twenty years and remain like that, filed in the Prosecutor’s Office in a folder full of dust“Said Kevin Orozco through a video posted on social networks after a month without having a trace of his sister.

