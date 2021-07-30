Young man arrested for having KnY swords

According to a recent report by the South China Morning Post, a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a criminal group in this country. Among the items confiscated were various weapons, which include replicas of the swords of Demon Slayer.

The police investigation indicates that the 14-year-old who was arrested for possession of the weapons, including four Japanese samurai knives, a lighter-shaped stun gun, a retractable baton and a feather duster, only kept the items of a member of the triads. However, this action could give the minor up to two years in jail. When this news was released, several Japanese forums began to point out that the swords that were confiscated they were based on the weapons aimed at destroying demons in Koyoharu Gotōge’s work.

Like the Nichirin swords from the anime, the confiscated weapons were dull, something that usually happens in collectibles, so these articles could well be collateral damage of the arrest. Even when comparing these katanas with those seen in the manga and anime, we find similarities in the hilt.

Via: South China Morning Post

