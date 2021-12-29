Dec 29, 2021 at 10:55 am CET

SPORT.es

The number of young drivers who choose to perform its testing on automatic cars has tripled since 2008, according to the DVLA. Only 3.8% of tests were taken automatically back then, but now it’s closer to 14%.

AA President Edmund King says it’s because young people want to drive electric cars, which are automatic. They say they will introduce electric car driving lessons in 2022. The lessons will focus on conserving battery life and driving with a single pedal, rather than learning how to control the clutch and shift gears.

AA and BSM’s driving schools successfully tested electric car lessons last year and will now both give instructors the option of leasing an electric car. It could also mean changes to driving tests in the near future. as a way to keep up with the changing technology of automobiles.